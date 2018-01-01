Holley Inc Class A (NYSE:HLLY) Share Price

HLLY
Holley Inc Class A
North American company
Consumer Cyclical
Auto Parts
Company Profile
Holley Inc is a designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance automotive aftermarket products, featuring a portfolio of iconic brands serving the car and truck industry. Its brands are woven into the fabric of car culture in the United States, covering electronic fuel injection (Holley EFI), electronic tuning (APR, DiabloSport, Edge and Superchips), electronic ignition (MSD and ACCEL), carburetion (Holley), exhaust (Flowmaster and Hooker), safety (Simpson and Stilo) and other product categories.
NYSE:HLLY
US43538H1032
USD
