Holloway Lodging Corp (TSE:HLC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HLC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HLC
- Market CapCAD126.760m
- SymbolTSE:HLC
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLodging
- Currency
- ISINCA43570P1045
Company Profile
Holloway Lodging Corp is a hospitality company that owns and operates hotels. It is engaged in acquiring, owning, and operating of service hotels and lodging properties.