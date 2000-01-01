Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP)
North American company
Company Info - HEP
- Market Cap$1.309bn
- SymbolNYSE:HEP
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Midstream
- Currency
- ISINUS4357631070
Company Profile
Holly Energy Partners LP operates a network of refined products and crude oil pipelines, with attendant terminal assets, in several western and southwestern states. The company has two reportable segments namely Pipelines and Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit. It generates maximum revenue from the Pipelines and Terminals segment.Holly Energy Partners LP is engaged in operating a system of petroleum product and crude oil pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals and loading rack facilities.