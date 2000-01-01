Holly Futures Co Ltd Shs -H (SEHK:3678)
- Market CapHKD1.052bn
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- ISINCNE1000023S4
Company Profile
Holly Futures Co Ltd is a company based in Hong Kong. It is engaged in futures brokerage and asset management businesses.