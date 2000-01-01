Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

North American company
Company Info - HOLI

  • Market Cap$777.300m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:HOLI
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG456671053

Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd is a China-based company that provides automation and control technologies and products. The company operates through three segments. Its IA segment supplies solutions including third-party hardware-centric products, proprietary software products, and others. The Rail segment supplies train control center and automation train protection to the rail and subway industries. The M & E segment consists of its two Southeast Asia-based subsidiaries that provides mechanical and electrical solutions. Hollysys Automation Technologies generates most of its sales from the Chinese domestic market.Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd is a provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China. Its services include online equipment management services, upgrade services, inspection services, and among others.

