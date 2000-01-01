Company Profile

Holmen AB produces and sells timber, wood products, a variety of paper products, and power. The company organizes itself into five segments based on product type. The Holmen Skog segment which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells timber. The Iggesund paperboard and Holmen paper segments sell a variety of paper products. The Holmen timber segment produces and sells wood products primarily to the housing construction industry. The Holmen Energi segment generates and sells electricity from hydro and wind. The majority of revenue comes from Europe.Holmen AB manufactures forest products. It owns and manages forest land and produces printing paper, paperboard and sawn timber and conducting forestry. It also produces energy using hydro and wind power for its own use.