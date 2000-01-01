Company Profile

Hologic manufactures proprietary products for the healthcare needs of women. The company operates in five segments: breast health (44% of sales), diagnostics (39%) surgical (14%), and skeletal health (3%). While the company traditionally focused on breast health, the acquisition of Gen-Probe put greater emphasis on commercial diagnostics. The United States accounts for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (74%), followed by Europe (12%), Asia (9%), and other international markets (5%). Hologic is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.Hologic Inc develops, manufactures and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products for women's health. Its products are used in diagnosis of human diseases and screen donated human blood and plasma.