Holosfind (EURONEXT:ALHOL)
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- ISINFR0010446765
Company Profile
Holosfind is an interactive e-marketing company. Its product line (iPhone applications, e-reputation, Internet searching, sponsored links) benefits from the expertise of its proprietary software HolosFind Adisem.