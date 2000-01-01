Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBCP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HBCP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HBCP
- Market Cap$364.250m
- SymbolNASDAQ:HBCP
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS43689E1073
Company Profile
Home Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. It attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to invest in loans and securities.