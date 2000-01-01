Company Profile

Home BancShares is a bank holding company that primarily operates through its wholly owned community bank subsidiary, Centennial Bank. The bank provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking, as well as related financial services, to a diverse customer base. Its customer base includes businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company's loan portfolio, while diversified, is typically between half and two thirds in commercial real estate loans. The company's strategy emphasizes growth, both through strategic acquisitions and organically within its existing markets. The bank also emphasizes attracting experienced bankers, strong credit quality, and a solid balance sheet. The bank's main source of net revenue is net interest income.Home BancShares Inc is active in the financial services sector in the United States. The bank provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking, as well as related financial services. The bank's main source of net revenue is net interest income.