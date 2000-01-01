Home Concept France SA (EURONEXT:MLHCF)

European company
Market Info - MLHCF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLHCF

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLHCF
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorResidential Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0012336691

Company Profile

Home Concept France SA is an building and construction company. The Company builds, develops and sells residential apartments.

