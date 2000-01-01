Home Concept France SA (EURONEXT:MLHCF)
Company Info - MLHCF
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLHCF
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResidential Construction
- Currency
- ISINFR0012336691
Company Profile
Home Concept France SA is an building and construction company. The Company builds, develops and sells residential apartments.