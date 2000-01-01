Company Profile

Home Invest Belgium SA is a Belgium-based real estate company. It specializes in residential property for the letting market and offers premises and professional management to its tenants. The company holds a portfolio of approximately 46 sites and various development projects which include Brunfaut project, Marcel Thiry 204, Odon Warland, Lambermont, Livingston and many more. It generates revenue partly from the renting of its buildings and partly from the regular selective divestment of a part of its portfolio.