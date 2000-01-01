Home Invest Belgium SA (LSE:0NGP)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 0NGP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 0NGP

  • Market Cap€285.710m
  • SymbolLSE:0NGP
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Residential
  • Currency
  • ISINBE0003760742

Company Profile

Home Invest Belgium SA is a Belgium-based real estate company. It specializes in residential property for the letting market and offers premises and a professional management to its tenants.

Latest 0NGP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

0NGP Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .