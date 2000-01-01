Home24 SE Bearer Shares (XETRA:H24)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - H24
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - H24
- Market Cap€129.150m
- SymbolXETRA:H24
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINDE000A14KEB5
Company Profile
Home24 SE is a home and living e-commerce platform in continental Europe and Brazil. The company offers large and small furniture items, outdoor furniture, mattresses and lighting products.