Homeserve (LSE:HSV)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HSV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HSV

  • Market Cap£4.320bn
  • SymbolLSE:HSV
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYYTFB60

Company Profile

Homeserve PLC is a UK-based company, engaged in providing home emergency, repair and heating installation services to the customers. Business activity of the group is operated through UK, USA, France and Spain, and has a developing business in Italy.

Latest HSV news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

HSV Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .