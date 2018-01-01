HomeToGo SE (XETRA:HTG) Share Price

HTG
HomeToGo SE
European company
Right Arrow 1
Communication Services
Right Arrow 2
Internet Content & Information
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XETR
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT+2, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
HomeToGo SE is a marketplace with a selection of vacation rentals. Its portfolio has renowned accommodation from vacation homes, cabins, beach houses, apartments, condos, houseboats, castles, farm stays.
Symbol
XETRA:HTG
ISIN
LU2290523658
Currency
EUR
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest HTG News