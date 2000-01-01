Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision is the world's largest contract manufacturer of consumer electronics, communications and computer products. It is the biggest supplier to Apple, and business with Apple accounts for 50% of the company’s overall revenue. Hon Hai is also involved in the production of upstream components such as electronic connectors, semiconductor packaging, industrial robots, and metal casings for smartphones. These upstream activities are mainly conducted through its listed majority-owned subsidiaries Foxconn Industrial Internet, FIH Mobile, Foxconn Interconnect Technology, and ShunSin Technology.Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd is engaged in manufacturing, sales and service of connectors, case, thermal module, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules and assemblies.