Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd GDR (LSE:HHPD)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HHPD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HHPD

  • Market Cap$41.977bn
  • SymbolLSE:HHPD
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4380908057

Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd is engaged in manufacturing, sales and service of connectors, case, thermal module, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules and assemblies.

Latest HHPD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

HHPD Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .