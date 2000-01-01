Hon Kwok Land Investment Co Ltd (SEHK:160)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 160
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 160
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:160
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINHK0160011786
Company Profile
Hon Kwok Land Investment Co Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. The company's operating segment include Property development; Property investment and Property and carpark management. Property development segment develops properties for sale. The Property Investment segment holds investment properties for development and generates rental income. It generates maximum revenue from the Property development segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Mainland China.Hon Kwok Land Investment Co Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company engaged in property businesses.