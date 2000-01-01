Company Profile

Incorporated in 1948, Honda Motor was originally a motorcycle manufacturer. Today, the firm makes automobiles, motorcycles, and power products such as boat engines, generators, and lawnmowers. Honda sold 25.6 million cars and motorcycles in fiscal 2019 (5.3 million of which were autos), and consolidated sales were JPY 15.9 trillion. Automobiles constitute 70% of revenue and motorcycles 13%, with the rest split between power products and financial services. Honda also makes robots and private jets.Honda Motor Co Ltd develops, manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and power products. The company produces motorcycles with engine displacement ranging from the 50cc to the 1800cc class. It produces all-terrain and side-by-side vehicles.