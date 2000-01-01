Honey Badger Silver Inc (TSX:TUF)

North American company
Market Info - TUF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TUF

  • Market CapCAD6.050m
  • SymbolTSX:TUF
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINCA4383401011

Company Profile

Honey Badger Silver Inc, formerly Honey Badger Exploration Inc is a mineral exploration company operating in Canada. It is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of silver properties. The project portfolio includes the Thunder Bay Silver Project and LG Diamonds.Honey Badger Exploration Inc is a mineral exploration company which is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of Gold and Diamond properties in Canada.

