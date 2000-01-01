Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON)

North American company
  • Market Cap$91.742bn
  • SymbolNYSE:HON
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4385161066

Honeywell traces its roots to inventor Albert Butz’s company, the Butz-Thermo Electric Regulator Co. in 1885, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. From its origins developing climate control technology, which still operates today, Honeywell has emerged as a sprawling conglomerate with operations that span the globe. Today, it operates through four business segments--aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions--increasingly transforming itself into a software-industrial company serving diverse end markets like the U.S. defense, e-commerce, and oil and gas industries.Honeywell International Inc is a diversified technology and manufacturing company serving customers with aerospace products and services, energy efficient products and solutions, specialty chemicals, electronic, refining and petrochemicals.

