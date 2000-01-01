Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Ltd (SEHK:1725)

Market Info - 1725

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1725

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1725
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3207A1058

Company Profile

Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Ltd is a commercial aerospace company. Its core business is satellite precision manufacturing, a satellite launch, aerospace measurement, and control and aerospace data services to promote the marketization of aerospace technology and to support regional aerospace commercialization needs.

