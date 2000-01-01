Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd (SEHK:3)
Founded in 1862, Hong Kong and China Gas, or HKCG, is the oldest public utility company in Hong Kong. The company’s core business comprises production and distribution of town gas in Hong Kong, with a monopoly on distribution and retail. The company also has gas distribution businesses in mainland China, with 265 projects across 23 provinces. HKCG also invests in water, upstream gas, and new energies. The business mix is approximately 90% gas utilities and 10% new energy. HKCG also holds a 15.8% stake in International Financial Center, a Grade A office building in the Hong Kong CBD.Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd is a public utility company in Hong Kong. It is engaged in production, distribution and marketing of gas and water and related activities in Hong Kong and China.