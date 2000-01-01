Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Ltd (SEHK:145)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 145

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 145

  • Market CapHKD294.270m
  • SymbolSEHK:145
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000134079

Company Profile

Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, The company is engaged in treasury investments, provision of loan financing and design and provision of energy saving solutions.

Latest 145 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .