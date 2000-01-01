Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Ltd (SEHK:145)
- Market CapHKD294.270m
- SymbolSEHK:145
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- ISINHK0000134079
Company Profile
Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, The company is engaged in treasury investments, provision of loan financing and design and provision of energy saving solutions.