Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited owns and operates the stock and derivatives exchange and clearing houses in Hong Kong. HKEx operates five segments, with the cash market covering equities products while the derivatives market encompasses options and futures. The commodities division was established by the acquisition of the London Metal Exchange in 2012. The clearing business clears and settles the respective financial instruments of the above divisions, while OTC was launched to clear unlisted financial products. The platform and infrastructure division offers connection and data access to the exchange.Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd owns and operates the stock exchange, futures exchange, and their related clearing houses in Hong Kong. The company provides the trading platforms for a range of cash and derivatives products.