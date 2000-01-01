Hong Kong Finance Group Ltd (SEHK:1273)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1273

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1273

  • Market CapHKD184.680m
  • SymbolSEHK:1273
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4643B1032

Company Profile

Hong Kong Finance Group Ltd is principally engaged in money lending business by providing property mortgage loans and personal loans in Hong Kong through its subsidiaries.

Latest 1273 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .