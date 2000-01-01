Hong Kong Finance Investment Holding Group Ltd (SEHK:7)

Market Info - 7

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 7

  • Market CapHKD3.320bn
  • SymbolSEHK:7
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG4643R1088

Company Profile

Hong Kong Finance Investment Holding Group Ltd, formerly Hoifu Energy Group Ltd is engaged in trading of natural resources and petrochemicals, mineral mining, oil and gas exploration and production, provision of financial services, property investment.

