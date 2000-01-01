Hong Kong Finance Investment Holding Group Ltd (SEHK:7)
- Market CapHKD3.320bn
- SymbolSEHK:7
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- ISINBMG4643R1088
Hong Kong Finance Investment Holding Group Ltd, formerly Hoifu Energy Group Ltd is engaged in trading of natural resources and petrochemicals, mineral mining, oil and gas exploration and production, provision of financial services, property investment.