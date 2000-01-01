Company Profile

Hong Kong Food Investment Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Trading and Others. A trading segment is engaged in the trading of frozen meats, seafood, and vegetables in Hong Kong. The others segment consists of the restaurant operation, marketing of meat products, communication and advertising design and investment holding. It generates maximum revenue from the Trading segment. Geographically, it derives revenue from Hong Kong.Hong Kong Food Investment Holdings Ltd is in the business of frozen meats trading, consumer goods retailing and investment in food companies. The principal activities of the company consist of investment holding, manufacturing and trading of snack foods.