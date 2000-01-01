Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Ltd (SEHK:8085)

Market Info - 8085

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8085

  • Market CapHKD56.880m
  • SymbolSEHK:8085
  • IndustryTechnology
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4642K1040

Company Profile

Hong Kong Life Sciences and Technologies Group Ltd is engaged in the business of trading electronic components. The company’s segment includes Anti-aging and stem cell technology, Trading, Moneylending, and Securities investment.

