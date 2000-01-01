Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:2882)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD155.810m
  • SymbolSEHK:2882
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLuxury Goods
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG7155A1320

Company Profile

Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co Ltd is principally engaged in retailing, through self-operated points of sale as well as franchising of gold and jewelry products. The company exports its product to Hong Kong and Macau.

