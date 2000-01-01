Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:2882)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2882
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2882
- Market CapHKD155.810m
- SymbolSEHK:2882
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLuxury Goods
- Currency
- ISINBMG7155A1320
Company Profile
Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co Ltd is principally engaged in retailing, through self-operated points of sale as well as franchising of gold and jewelry products. The company exports its product to Hong Kong and Macau.