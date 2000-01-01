Hong Kong Television Network Ltd (SEHK:1137)
- SymbolSEHK:1137
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- ISINHK0000065349
Company Profile
Hong Kong Television Network Ltd is principally engaged in the provision of multimedia business, including the end to end online shopping mall operation, multimedia production and other related services such as Multimedia Business.Hong Kong Television Network Ltd is engaged in the provision of multimedia production and contents distribution and other multimedia related activities as well as operating a 24-hour e-Shopping Mall.