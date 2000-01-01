Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:8191)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
- Market CapHKD198.990m
- SymbolSEHK:8191
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorLumber And Wood Production
- Currency
- ISINHK0000178324
Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale of particleboards, which are used in the manufacture of furniture, flooring panels and decoration and construction materials.