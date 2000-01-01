HongDa Financial Holding Ltd (SEHK:1822)

APAC company
Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1822

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1822

  • Market CapHKD81.730m
  • SymbolSEHK:1822
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4610G1010

Company Profile

HongDa Financial Holding Ltd is engaged in the trading of electronic components. It is also engaged in providing car rental services, money lending and financing services.

Latest 1822 news

