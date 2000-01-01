HongGuang Lighting Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:6908)

APAC company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - 6908

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 6908

  • Market CapHKD300.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:6908
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4644A1040

Company Profile

HongGuang Lighting Holdings Co Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the design,development, manufacture and sales of light-emitting diode (LED) beads and LED lighting products.

Latest 6908 news

