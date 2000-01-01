Honghua Group Ltd (SEHK:196)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD2.383bn
  • SymbolSEHK:196
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4584R1092

Company Profile

Honghua Group Ltd is engaged in manufacturing drilling rigs, offshore engineering, and oil & gas exploitation equipment and providing drilling services.

