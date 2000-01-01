Company Profile

Hongkong Land is a property investor mainly holding prime commercial assets in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company is the second-largest office landlord in Hong Kong with a portfolio of centrally located assets totaling 4.2 million square feet office space along with 0.7 million square feet of retail space. It also holds 1.8 million square feet of prime office space in Singapore. Rental income accounts for 75% of the operating profit with most coming from Hong Kong. Property development projects in Singapore and China contribute the rest. The company was founded in 1889, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange with secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange. It is 50%-owned by Jardine Matheson Holdings.Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd is a real estate company which is engaged in property investment, management and development. It also develops residential properties in cities in the region.