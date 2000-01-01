Honma Golf Ltd Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:6858)
Honma Golf Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the design, manufacturing, and sale of golf-related products and the rendering of services relating to such products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Japan and also has a presence in Korea, China, North America, Europe, and Rest of the world. The group currently offers golf clubs mainly under three major product families, namely BERES, TOUR WORLD and Be ZEAL.Honma Golf Ltd designs, develops, manufactures and sells aesthetically-crafted and performance-driven golf clubs.