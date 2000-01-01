Honworld Group Ltd (SEHK:2226)
- Market CapHKD2.020bn
- SymbolSEHK:2226
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- ISINKYG4598A1004
Company Profile
Honworld Group Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and selling of condiment products in China. The company offers cooking wine and other condiments which includes soy sauce, vinegar, soybean paste and fermented bean curd.