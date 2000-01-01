Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corp is a designer, marketer, and importer of case goods, leather furniture and fabric-upholstered furniture for the residential, hospitality and contract markets. The company also domestically manufacture premium residential custom leather and custom fabric-upholstered furniture. Its segments are Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery and others. The Hooker Branded segment includes a wide range of design categories, home entertainment, home office, dining and bedroom furniture, Home Meridian segment include Samuel Lawrence Furniture, Pulaski Furniture, Domestic Upholstery includes the domestic upholstery manufacturing operations of Sam Moore and Shenandoah Furniture and others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Home Meridian Segment.