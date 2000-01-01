Hooker Furniture Corp (NASDAQ:HOFT)

North American company
Market Info - HOFT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HOFT

  • Market Cap$163.840m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:HOFT
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4390381006

Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corp is a designer, marketer, and importer of case goods, leather furniture and fabric-upholstered furniture for the residential, hospitality and contract markets. The company also domestically manufacture premium residential custom leather and custom fabric-upholstered furniture. Its segments are Hooker Branded, Home Meridian and others. The Hooker Branded segment includes a wide range of design categories, home entertainment, home office, accent, dining and bedroom furniture, and Home Meridian segment include Samuel Lawrence Furniture, Pulaski Furniture, and others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Home Meridian Segment.Hooker Furniture Corp is a designer, marketer, importer of casegoods, leather and fabric-upholstered furniture for the residential, hospitality and contract markets. It also manufactures residential custom leather- and custom fabric-upholstered furniture.

Latest HOFT news

