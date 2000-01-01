Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corp is a designer, marketer, and importer of case goods, leather furniture and fabric-upholstered furniture for the residential, hospitality and contract markets. The company also domestically manufacture premium residential custom leather and custom fabric-upholstered furniture. Its segments are Hooker Branded, Home Meridian and others. The Hooker Branded segment includes a wide range of design categories, home entertainment, home office, accent, dining and bedroom furniture, and Home Meridian segment include Samuel Lawrence Furniture, Pulaski Furniture, and others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Home Meridian Segment.