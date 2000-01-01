HooXi Network Inc (TSX:HXI)

North American company
Market Info - HXI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HXI

  • Market CapCAD8.720m
  • SymbolTSX:HXI
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCA4393321076

Company Profile

Liberty Biopharma Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of regenerative stem cell technologies and therapy solutions for use in urogynaecology, urology, hair loss and other diseases.

