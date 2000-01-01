Company Profile

Hop Fung Group Holdings Ltd is principally engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of corrugated paperware products. The company operates through two segments namely Containerboard and Corrugated packaging. Its Containerboard segment offers corrugating medium and linerboard. The Corrugated packaging segment is involved in the production and marketing of corrugated paper boards and carton boxes. It generates maximum revenue from Containerboard segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from PRC.Hop Fung Group Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in manufacturing and selling of containerboard including; corrugating medium & linerboard and corrugated packaging including corrugated paper boards & carton boxes.