Hop Hing Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:47)

APAC company
Market Info - 47

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 47

  • Market CapHKD1.005bn
  • SymbolSEHK:47
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG463AM1037

Company Profile

Hop Hing Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company along with its subsidiaries, is principally engaged in the operation of quick service restaurant chain for Yoshinoya and Dairy Queen franchise restaurants in China.

