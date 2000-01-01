Hope Life International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1683)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1683

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1683

  • Market CapHKD555.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1683
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG7775C1042

Company Profile

Royal China International Holdings Ltd provides interior design services. Its services include design, fit out and decoration.

Latest 1683 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .