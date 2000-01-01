Company Profile

Hopefluent Group Holdings Ltd acts as an investment holding company. The group is organized into four business segments. Property real estate agency segment, which is the key revenue driver, includes the provision of first-hand real estate services to property developers and secondary real estate services; Financial services segment includes the provision of mortgage referral and loan financing services to individuals or companies; Property management segment includes the provision of building management services to property owners and residents. Its businesses are located in the People's Republic of China, and Australia. Geographically the majority of its revenue is derived from the PRC.