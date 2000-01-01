Hopewell Holdings Ltd (SEHK:54)

Market Info - 54

Company Info - 54

  • Market CapHKD33.529bn
  • SymbolSEHK:54
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorInfrastructure Operations
  • ISINHK0000051067

Company Profile

Hopewell Holdings Ltd is engaged in property development and investment, highway infrastructure, power, hotel & hospitality and other businesses.

