Hopium SA Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:MLHPI)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLHPI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLHPI
- Market Cap€316.370m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLHPI
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Manufacturers
- Currency
- ISINFR0014000U63
Company Profile
Hopium SA is specialized in the construction of high-end hydrogen powered vehicles.