Hor Kew Corp Ltd (SGX:BBP)

APAC company
Market Info - BBP

Company Info - BBP

  • Market CapSGD11.190m
  • SymbolSGX:BBP
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1BE0000006

Company Profile

Hor Kew Corp Ltd is a building construction company that provides construction-related products and services. It manufactures and supplies prestressed and precast reinforced concrete building components and prefinished architectural precast components.

Latest BBP news

