Horizon Bancorp (IN) is a United States-based holding company providing banking services. It is engaged in providing commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, and other services incident to banking. The company also provides commercial loans, real estate loans, mortgage warehouse loans, consumer loans, and other credit facilities. In addition, the company provides advances, loans, term loans, overdrafts for various business purposes such as business expansion, purchasing machinery and equipment, business mortgaged and others. Revenue generated by the company mainly consists of dividends received.Horizon Bancorp (IN) is a holding company providing banking services through its Horizon Bank N.A. It provides retail banking services as well as commercial loans, real estate loans, mortgage warehouse loans, consumer loans and other credit facilities.